Kun airoista tulee Aerot, soutaminen soljuu.

With our hydrodynamic oars, rowing is but a dream. 10.2.2023 08:01:00 EET | Press release

The oars used in Finnish rowing boats have remained unchanged for centuries. Thanks to the new, innovative hydrodynamic oars by Päijän Boats, you can now finally say goodbye to the traditional squeaky oars and blisters on your hands! The new Aero oars are the culmination of long and careful product development: the technically most advanced oars made in Finland are ergonomic, efficient and raise rowing to a new level. Aero oars will be launched at the International Boat Show in Helsinki, Finland, on 10 February 2023. We are looking forward to seeing you at our stand!