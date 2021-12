Kuntoutussäätiön laadunarviointi: Varman ja Spring Housen IPS-pilotti täyttää IPS-kriteerit

January–September 2021 interim result: Varma’s investments returned 13.5 per cent 29.10.2021 09:19:00 EEST | Press release

The return on Varma’s investments was 13.5 per cent, i.e. EUR 6.7 billion, in January–September 2021. Private equity investments yielded nearly 40 per cent and hedge funds more than 11 per cent.