Kutsu Hyvää työtä nuori -verkkotapahtumaan 29.9.2021

Varma’s 2021 half-year result: The return on investments was 10.4 per cent, i.e. EUR 5.2 billion 20.8.2021 09:06:29 EEST | Press release

The first half of 2021 marked Varma’s best half-year investment result in its history. The return on investments was 10.4 per cent, or EUR 5.2 billion, and the value of the investments grew to EUR 55.0 billion. Equity investments and hedge funds performed especially well.