Kutsu kesätoimittaja-aamiaiselle 6.7.: Mitä suomalaiset ajattelevat koronarajoitusten tasapuolisuudesta? Ja mikä ihme tulevaisuustalo Sitra oikein on?

New report: EU needs to prioritise domestic biomass for materials and chemicals – bioenergy reserved for “highly specialised niches” 29.6.2021 02:00:00 EEST | Press release

The transition to net-zero emissions could more than double the EU’s demand for biomass, far exceeding sustainable supply. An urgent course correction is, therefore, needed to ensure that most future biomass is reserved for use in high value materials and chemicals. Using biomass for energy (bioenergy) should be restricted to certain specialist niches – including in industrial heat and aviation, according to a new study by Material Economics and its partners.