KUTSU medialle: Esittelemme Pilvi Takalan Valvonnan alla -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuudessa ti 31.1. klo 10

EMMA opens new space for the world-class collection of visionary collector Kyösti Kakkonen, focusing on Finnish glass and ceramic design 8.11.2022

Opening on 10th November 2022, EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art unveils its largest project to date: a new 1000m² exhibition space dedicated to Collection Kakkonen. Bridging the gap between art and design, Collection Kakkonen has been brought together over the course of 35 years by prominent businessman and collector Kyösti Kakkonen, subsequently gaining recognition as the most significant collection of unique and limited-edition Finnish glass and ceramics in the world.