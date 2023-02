KUTSU MEDIALLE: Esittelemme Yrjö Kukkapuro – Taikahuone -näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuudessa ti 28.2. klo 10

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art is proud to present the Finnish debut of Pilvi Takala’s video installation Close Watch 31.1.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Pilvi Takala’s Close Watch (2022) takes a critical look at how power is exercised in public spaces through the private security industry. Premiered at the 59th Venice Biennale at the Pavilion of Finland, the video work now returns to the Finnish context where the work and its research originally emerged. At EMMA, Close Watch will be presented in a new display responding to the museum’s architecture, and the exhibition will be accompanied by an indepth public programme. The exhibition is a part of InCollection series of collaborative exhibitions between EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation.