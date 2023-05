KUTSU medialle: Espoon Nelli muuttaa Kalajärvelle – tilaisuus to 25.5. klo 18

Media INVITATION: Join us in celebrating the relocation of Espoo’s Nelli to Kalajärvi on Thursday, May 25, at 6 pm 11.5.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Espoo's Nelli is a bronze sculpture by Kerttu Horila created for the people of Espoo. It was gifted to the City of Espoo by EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art on the occasion of the city’s 50th anniversary. The sculpture was unveiled in the Espoo district of Haukilahti in spring 2022. The nomadic sculpture will be relocated regularly, bringing joy to the daily lives of as many Espoo residents as possible. Nelli’s new home is Saudarkrokur Park in the district of Kalajärvi. Her new location was chosen by the Espoo Youth Council.