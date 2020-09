Kutsu medialle: Talousvaliokunnan julkinen kuuleminen 30.9. klo 11.30: Eduskunnan pankkivaltuuston kertomus 2019, kuultavana Suomen Pankin pääjohtaja Olli Rehn

New book on ‘clipping’ of banknotes 18.9.2020 11:25:00 EEST | Uutinen

Antti Heinonen’s new book Hallitus kansan kukkarolla. Seteleiden leikkaaminen vuosien 1945 ja 1946 vaihteessa (“The government in the people’s purse. ‘Clipping’ of banknotes at the turn of 1945 and 1946”) deals with the most dramatic event in the history of Finnish banknotes. The book, published by the Bank of Finland and by Otava, complements Heinonen’s earlier works on Finland’s banknote history. In his earlier books, Heinonen has presented extensive historical developments; this time he examines an individual event in great detail. The method for implementing the banknote reform in Finland at the turn of the year 1945–1946, i.e. cutting the banknotes in two, came as a great surprise to almost everyone. In addition, to the poorest and those living in sparsely populated areas, the whole reform came as a surprise with important consequences. A lot of citizens had a feeling that they had lost half the value of their banknotes. The fear of a new banknote ‘clipping’ operation remained ali