Kutsu mediatilaisuuteen: Idän henkisyys -näyttely Villa Gyllenbergin taidemuseossa esillä 26.4–13.8.2023

Invitation to press conference: Eastern Spirituality at Villa Gyllenberg Art Museum, 26 April – 13 August 2023

The summer exhibition at the Villa Gyllenberg Art Museum sheds light on ‘Eastern Spirituality’ in Finnish art. Imaginings of Buddhism, the ancient cultures of India and the sages of the East have inspired many artists. This history is intertwined with problematic confrontations and power relations, but also with a genuine desire to understand and learn from other cultures. The new exhibition presents art from the 19th century to the present by more than twenty artists, including Akseli Gallen-Kallela, Ilona Harima, Anitra Lucander and J.O. Mallander. The exhibition offers new perspectives on the history of Finnish art and is based on the pioneering research of Nina Kokkinen, Ph.D., who has previously studied esoteric spirituality.