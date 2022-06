Kutsu tiedotusvälineille tutustumaan Säteilyturvakeskuksen uusiin tiloihin Vantaan Jokiniemessä tiistaina 14.6. kello 10 - 12

Tapani Virolainen is the new director of STUK's Nuclear Reactor Regulation Department 20.5.2022 08:30:00 EEST | Press release

Tapani Virolainen (48), M.Sc (Tech.),has been appointed as Director of the Nuclear Reactor Regulation Department and a member of the Management Team at STUK. His appointment takes effect from 1 June 2022.