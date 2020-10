Kutsu toimituksille: Suomi, Latvia ja Patria allekirjoittavat tuotekehityssopimuksen yhteisen panssaroidun ajoneuvojärjestelmän luomisesta

INVITATION TO THE MEDIA: Press conference: Signing event of a development programme between Finland and Latvia for sustained army mobility enhancement 27.1.2020 14:11:28 EET | Press Invitation

On Wed 29 January 2020, Finland and Latvia will sign a Technical Arrangement on launching a joint development programme for sustained army mobility enhancement. Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen and Latvia’s Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks will sign the document.