Kutsu Varman osavuosituloksen mediainfoon 29.4.2022

Varma’s Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 discloses information on climate risk management, and the progress made towards a carbon-neutral portfolio 30.3.2022 10:41:59 EEST | Press release

Varma’s Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 has been published. The report contains broad disclosures on how Varma takes climate-related risks and opportunities into account in its investments (TCFD), as well as follow-up information on the progress made towards a carbon-neutral investment portfolio.