Kyselytutkimus: Reilusti yli puolet suomalaisista pelkää nyt yhtiövastikkeiden nousua – noin joka neljäs erityisen huolissaan

Survey: Well over half of Finns are now afraid of rising management charges – around one in four are especially worried 20.1.2023 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Due to the current energy crisis, there is pressure to increase the management charges of housing companies, and this is also reflected in the fears of Finns. In a survey commissioned by DNA’s smart heating service Wattinen, as many as 62 per cent of all respondents expressed their concern about the rising charges. Most alarmingly, no less than one in four respondents (26%) were especially worried about a possible increase.