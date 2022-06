LähiTapiola Varainhoito Oy:lle 125 000 euron seuraamusmaksu laiminlyönneistä kaupparaportoinnin järjestämisessä

Penalty payment of EUR 125,000 for LocalTapiola Asset Management Ltd due to omissions concerning arrangements for transaction reporting 7.6.2022 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has imposed a penalty payment of EUR 125,000 on LocalTapiola Asset Management Ltd. In the period between January 2018 and July 2020, the company failed to comply with the provisions concerning the arrangements for transaction reporting.