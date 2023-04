Laillisuusvalvonta kielteisiin päätöksiin valmistunut – tuloksia hyödynnetään Maahanmuuttoviraston kehitystyössä

Legality control of negative decisions completed, results ready to benefit the development of Finnish Immigration Service’s work 18.4.2023 11:24:50 EEST | Press release

Most of the decisions that the Finnish Immigration Service inspected in its legality control had been duly processed in compliance with the statutory requirements. However, the Finnish Immigration Service takes very seriously the fact that it had not met all its legal obligations in 9 per cent of the decisions that were inspected.