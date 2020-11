Lallukan taidetta esittelevä näyttely tuo HAMiin tuulahduksen taiteilijakodin tunnelmaa

The exhibition showcasing art from Lallukka brings the Artists’ Home’s atmosphere to HAM 5.11.2020 09:37:13 EET | Press release

The Artists’ Home, located in Etu-Töölö, Helsinki and built with funds bequeathed by Juho and Maria Lallukka is a unique cultural monument in Finland. Prominent figures of the art field have painted and sculpted in this impressive functionalist building. The idea of an artists’ home is that people live and work under the same roof. The works selected for the exhibition tell the story of the Artists’ Home, while also providing broader views of the phenomena in art and society.