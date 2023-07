Lämmin sää on lisännyt sinilevähavaintojen määrää sisävesillä ja merialueilla

Warm weather has increased the number of blue-green algae observations in inland waters and sea areas 13.7.2023 13:06:14 EEST | Press release

Observations on blue-green algae have increased this week, as a result of warm weather, both in inland waters and at sea. For example, the summer's first larger blue-green algae observations have been made in the Bothnian Sea. In open sea areas, blue-green algae surface blooms have been observed especially south of Åland and in the eastern parts of the Gulf of Finland.