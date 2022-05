Lamor vahvistaa liiketoiminnan kasvun edellytyksiä – Zäl Rustom nimitetty öljyntorjuntapalveluliiketoiminnan johtajaksi

Publication of Lamor's Q1 2022 interim report release and invitation to results webcast on 17 May 2022 10.5.2022 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press Release 10 May 2022 at 09:30 a.m. EEST Publication of Lamor's Q1 2022 interim report release and invitation to results webcast on 17 May 2022 Lamor Corporation Plc will publish its Q1 interim report release on Tuesday 17 May 2022 approximately at 09:00 a.m. EEST. Webcast for shareholders, analysts and media will be arranged on 17 May 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The result will be presented by CEO Mika Pirneskoski and CFO Timo Koponen. The webcast includes a Q&A session and participants can ask questions in English and Finnish via the event chat room. The webcast can be followed at lamor.videosync.fi/results-q1-2022. The presentation material will be available on the same day approximately at 10:00 a.m. EEST on investors.lamor.com/reports-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will be available later on the same page. Further enquiries Timo Koponen, CFO, Lamor Corporation Plc, tel. +358 40 749 2986 Lamor in brief: Lamor is one of the leading global provid