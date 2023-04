Lamorin tammi-maaliskuun 2023 osavuosikatsauksen julkistaminen ja kutsu webcast-tilaisuuteen 4.5.2023

Lamor's project on the chemical recycling of plastics is progressing to the next stage 5.1.2023 10:15:00 EET | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 5 January 2023 at 10:15 a.m. EET Lamor's project on the chemical recycling of plastics is progressing to the next stage Lamor´s project to build a facility for chemical recycling of plastics together with Resiclo Oy is progressing to its next phase. Lamor's first phase investment in the Kilpilahti project company has been made, and the next steps are more detailed planning of the process and starting the actual implementation. The project is unique, as no facility on this scale for chemical recycling of plastics has been carried out in Finland before. The recycling plant will produce from waste plastics chemically recycled raw material, which can be used in the petrochemical industry to produce recycled plastics and delivered to suitable refineries for further processing. Lamor communicated the construction of the chemical recycling facility together with Resiclo on 22 June 2022. In the first phase, the aim is to build a 10,000-ton annual capacity in