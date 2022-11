Lamorin tammi-syyskuun 2022 osavuosikatsauksen julkistaminen ja kutsu webcast-tilaisuuteen 15.11.2022

Lamor has signed the contract to deliver oil spill response and waste management solutions in Bangladesh 28.9.2022 13:30:00 EEST | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press release 28 September 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EEST Lamor has signed the contract to deliver oil spill response and waste management solutions in Bangladesh As announced on 20 July 2022, the governmental authority of Bangladesh has approved three tenders provided by Lamor to deliver projects for Mongla Port Authority (MPA) aiming to increase the preparedness for oil spill response and the level of waste management in the Mongla Port in Bangladesh. The contracts relating to these projects have been signed on 28 September 2022 and the projects will be added to the order backlog in the third quarter of 2022. The total value of these three equipment projects is approximately EUR 25 million. The projects are estimated to be delivered within 18 months, and a major part of the revenue will be recognised for 2023. “Lamor has a uniquely talented and experienced team of professionals, partners, and local representatives, who bring together all our assets globally to focus on