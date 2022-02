Lamorin vuoden 2021 tilinpäätöstiedotteen julkistaminen ja kutsu tulosesitykseen 

Publication of Lamor's 2021 financial statements release and invitation to results presentation 24.2.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Lamor Corporation Plc Press Release 24 February 2022 at 09:00 a.m. EET Publication of Lamor's 2021 financial statements release and invitation to results presentation Lamor Corporation Plc will publish its 2021 financial statements release on Thursday 3 March 2022 approximately at 09.00 am EET. A webcast for analysts and investors will be held on the same day 3 March 2022 at 02:00 p.m. EET. CEO Mika Pirneskoski and CFO Timo Koponen will present the results in English. The webcast can be followed at lamor.videosync.fi/q4-results-2021. Questions to the management can be submitted through the webcast chat. The presentation material will be available on the same day at 02:00 p.m. EET on investors.lamor.com/reports-and-presentations. A recording of the webcast will be available later on the same page. Further enquiries Mika Pirneskoski, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc, tel. +358 40 757 2151 Lamor in brief: Lamor is one of the leading global providers of environmental solutions. Lamor provides it