Lapsimessut, HupiCon, OutletExpo ja Eläinystäväni siirtyvät myöhempiin ajankohtiin

Habi Kids to offer a sea adventure with the Moomins 16.2.2021 10:35:30 EET | Press release

Habi Kids, a special area at Habitare for children and families, provides a setting for an action-packed sea adventure. In the area, put together in cooperation with the world’s only Moomin Museum, visitors can, for example, go fishing, discover creatures of the sea, and make bark boats. Habitare will be held at Messukeskus in Helsinki from 15 to 19 September 2021.