Lasten ja nuorten esittävän taiteen Hurraa!-festivaali levittäytyy maaliskuussa ympäri pääkaupunkiseutua

Helsinki hosts dozens of free events and activities for children and young people during winter break 16.2.2022 06:58:00 EET | Tiedote

During the upcoming winter break week, the City of Helsinki will host dozens of events for young people and families with children. Most of the winter break programme provided by the city is free-of-charge and even the activities that are subject to charge are affordable. The entire winter break offering has been collected together on the new nuorten.helsinki website, which will be used in the future to communicate all services provided by the city to young people. This year, the winter break takes place 21–27 February in Helsinki.