Lasten ja nuorten harrastustoiminta toteutettava 25.2. alkaen ilman lähikontakteja

The use of e-materials in libraries is rising rapidly – a one-stop-shop e-library would bring the offering genuinely within the reach of all Finns 23.2.2021 09:58:00 EET | Press release

In 2020, the use of libraries’ e-materials has reached unprecedented heights. The exceptional situation during the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to this, but the rising trend has been visible since 2014. At the moment, however, not all Finns are in an equal position, because the availability of e-materials in libraries differs from one municipality to another. This is one of the problems that the libraries’ digital media project aiming at a one-stop-shop e-library wants to change.