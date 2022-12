Lasten Päivän Säätiö jakoi jälleen tuntuvan avustuksen lastensuojelutyölle

Linnanmäki’s new ride Swingi is arriving in 2024! 1.11.2022 09:09:57 EET | Press release

In 2024, Linnanmäki amusement park is welcoming the exciting new attraction Swingi! The ride, which moves in a pendular fashion, has been built by Intamin, one of the top attraction manufacturers in the industry. The same company is also behind Linnanmäki’s rollercoaster Taiga.