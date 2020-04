Lättnader i buffertkraven för kreditinstitut införs i enlighet med Finansinspektionens direktions preliminära beslut

European Central Bank elaborated on its guidance on regulatory flexibility – FIN-FSA: All measures must be channelled to alleviating the impacts of the pandemic 20.3.2020 20:33:18 EET | Press release

The European Central Bank announced today further information on measures to support the ability of banks under its direct supervision to respond to the coronavirus situation and to continue funding households and corporations. The ECB clarified its press release of 12 March on relief measures concerning certain additional capital and liquidity requirements.