Liettuan presidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

President Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio to attend the ceremony of the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan in Tokyo 14.10.2019 15:55:57 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 32/2019 14 October 2019 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö and Mrs Jenni Haukio will visit Japan 21–23 October 2019. On Tuesday, 22 October, they will attend the ceremony of the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito. The presidential couple will take part in the official ceremonies and a gala dinner hosted by the Imperial Couple at the Imperial Palace. President Niinistö’s programme will also include a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister as well as other meetings. Additionally, Mrs Haukio will visit the Moominvalley theme park in the city of Hanno. The items on display during the visit will reflect Tove Jansson’s cultural legacy. The presidential couple’s previous visit to Japan took place in 2016 when they also met Japan’s former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko paid a visit to Finland last July to ce