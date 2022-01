Liettuan ulkoministeri vierailulle Suomeen

This is FINLAND Magazine 2022–2023: Towards a more sustainable and humane future 24.1.2022 13:13:07 EET | Press release

This is FINLAND Magazine 2022–2023, providing insights into Finland’s strengths and competence, has now been published in English. This year’s issue has a strong focus on the future. The key topics – digitalisation, curbing climate change, happiness, a good daily life, changes in the workplace and trust – are of great interest both in Finland and worldwide.