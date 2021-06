Lotta Kemppinen vuoden helsinkiläisurheilija

Helsinki Biennial opens to the public on 12 June 9.6.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The contemporary art event Helsinki Biennial will open to the public on Helsinki Day, 12 June, and continues until 26 September. The inaugural Helsinki Biennial takes place by the sea in the unique historical natural environment of Vallisaari Island. The biennial presents 41 artists or artist groups, and 75% of the artworks are entirely new and have not been on display before. The works include visual and sound art, as well as installations, sculptures, videos, films, and performances. The biennial will be organised within the limits of the Regional State Administrative Agency’s COVID-19 event restrictions.