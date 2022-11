Loviisa22-pelastustoimintaharjoitus järjestetään joulukuun alussa

External evaluation adds value 14.10.2022 15:22:43 EEST | Press release

Over the past two weeks, the evaluation team of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has assessed how well Finland's radiation and nuclear safety supervision meets the IAEA's regulatory supervision requirements. Although there was room for improvement found, the head of the IAEA's evaluation team states that the supervision of the Finnish authorities is up to date and solid. The evaluation was completed on Friday, 14 October.