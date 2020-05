Luontoaiheet korostuvat Katajanokalle tulevan puisen toimitilan kilpailuehdotuksissa – arkkitehtuurikilpailun työt on nyt julkistettu

Nature themes are highlighted in the competition entries for the wooden office building in Katajanokka – the submissions for the architectural competition have been published 25.5.2020 11:06:16 EEST | Press release

Varma’s office building planned for Katajanokka inspired architects to turn to nature themes such as the forest and the sea for the look and feel of the building. The competition entries for the architectural competition held in the spring have now been published. The wooden building will house Stora Enso’s head office and a hotel.