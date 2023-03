Luontokadon pysäyttäminen vaatii kattavampaa luontotietoa ja poikkihallinnollista yhteistyötä

Aranda’s winter monitoring cruise: Water masses mixed by wind bring phosphate into surface water in eastern Gulf of Finland 8.3.2023 10:50:32 EET | Tiedote

In the annual winter monitoring cruise of the marine research vessel Aranda, the oxygen problems of the main basin of the Baltic Sea were found to continue, and the phosphate concentration in the surface layer has increased. The nutrient samples collected during the winter monitoring cruise provide important information for updating the assessment of the eutrophication situation made by the Baltic Marine Environment Protection Commission (HELCOM). In addition to the physical and chemical conditions, the levels of harmful substances were also studied during the cruise.