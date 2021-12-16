Lux Helsinki programme is complete – one theme rises above the rest
The festival’s 29 works showcase versatile light art from 3D animations to lasers and handcrafted lanterns. Many artists want to bring attention to environmental issues. Lux Helsinki illuminates the city on 5–9 January from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
The programme of Lux Helsinki, which changes familiar buildings and spaces into unique works of urban art, is now complete. All in all, the two routes of the festival will feature a record 29 works. Lux1 is a circular route around the Eläintarha region, and Lux2 takes light art all over the city: the new works now published spread from southern downtown to Vuosaari, Malmi and Kannelmäki.
The festival also includes an external programme consisting of light and performance art. As in earlier years, there will be an international symposium for light art professionals. The entire Lux Helsinki programme and maps can be found on the festival’s website.
“The responsibility to wake people up with a platform the size of Lux Helsinki is an opportunity that cannot be left unused”
Lux Helsinki does not have a particular theme, but the works are increasingly used to take a stance on the state of the environment in particular.
By projecting the northern lights of his work Borealis above the Olympic Stadium – where they are not usually seen – the Swiss artist Dan Acher wants to draw attention to climate change and the birth of new, unusual natural phenomena. British artist Kathy Hinde’s Chirp & Drift features a flock of birds singing playfully about the dreams of children from Helsinki in the trees next to Hammarskjöldintie. However, the work has a weighty message: Hinde wants to bring attention to the plight of those bird species that are constantly endangered due to climate change and loss of habitat.
Jari Vuorinen’s dynamic light and video installation HAPPI communicates the replacement of the coal pile of Helen’s Hanasaari power plant with a new kind of urban landscape and celebrates the move towards greener energy. Anne Roininen’s Car Show brings a car graveyard to Cultural Centre Kanneltalo, depicting the change in our relationship with cars; how they have gone from symbols of luxury to polluters of the environment. Projected onto the wall of the UPM head office, Soil Searchers Collective’s Its Songs We Sing wakes the viewer to an altogether different kind of forest, where the soil is not perceived as an area but thought of in terms of volume – not just as a surface on which things grow but as a rich and diverse biological universe that we depend on for the air that we breathe and the food that we eat.
“It is obvious that the state of our planet is an extremely urgent issue, and as such, at the core of the work of an increasing group of artists. I respect that highly. The aim is not to spread climate anxiety, but the responsibility and possibility to wake people up with a platform the size of Lux Helsinki is for many artists an opportunity that cannot be left unused”, says Lari Suominen, one of the curators of the festival.
Lux Helsinki is an accessible and free family event that has attracted over half a million people in recent years. Lux Korkeasaari charges a separate entry fee, and for each ticket sold and annual card visit, one euro goes to protecting snow leopards. Lux Korkeasaari is open between 25 December 2021 and 9 January 2022 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Lux Helsinki is being realised in accordance with coronavirus safety and current official guidelines. We comply with official instructions and recommendations when organising the event, and update the information concerning coronavirus practices as needed.
Lux Helsinki 5–9 January 2022 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Lux Morning also illuminates the works 1, 10, 15, 16, 17 and 18 on Friday, 7 January between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. The event is organised and produced by the Helsinki Events Foundation. Route and work planning and production is the responsibility of Sun Effects Oy. The curators are Lari Suominen, Ilkka Paloniemi, Christina Dvinge, Petra Martinez, the Finnish Light Art Society FLASH and Juha Rouhikoski.
Lux Helsinki partners are Sun Effects Oy, STEK ry, Yle, Korkeasaari Zoo, the Italian Cultural Institute, the Parliament of Finland, Citycenter, Shopping Centre Forum, UPM, UPM-Kymmene Cultural Foundation, Helen, Varma and Culture Centre Stoa.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Media contacts:
Annina Pikkumäki | Mellakka Helsinki
annina@mellakkahelsinki.fi
+358 40 575 5776
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kalevankatu 6
00100 Helsinki
https://eventshelsinki.fi/
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Helsingin Tapahtumasäätiö
Programmet för Lux Helsinki är klart – ett tema dominerar16.12.2021 10:25:00 EET | Tiedote
Festivalens 29 verk är en mångsidig uppvisning av ljuskonstformer från 3D-animerad video till laser och handgjorda lyktor. Många av konstnärerna använder sina verk för att uppmärksamma publiken på miljöfrågor. Lux Helsinki lyser upp staden 5–9.1.2022 kl. 17–22.
Lux Helsingin ohjelma on valmis – yksi teema nousee teoksissa ylitse muiden16.12.2021 10:25:00 EET | Tiedote
Festivaalin 29 teoksen kokonaisuus esittelee monipuolisesti valotaidetta aina 3D-animoidusta videosta lasereihin ja käsin valmistettuihin lyhtyihin. Moni taiteilija haluaa teoksellaan kääntää yleisön huomion ympäristökysymyksiin. Lux Helsinki valaisee kaupungin 5.–9.1. klo 17–22.
Record number of artworks at light festival Lux Helsinki1.12.2021 07:55:00 EET | Press release
Lux Helsinki takes over the city on 5–9 January 2022. There will be northern lights, an endless imaginary world and an exploration of the senses.
Rekordmånga verk på ljuskonstfestivalen Lux Helsinki1.12.2021 07:55:00 EET | Tiedote
Lux Helsinki lyser upp staden 5–9.1.2022. Det bjuds bland annat på norrsken, en ändlös fantasivärld och utforskning av sinnena.
Valotaidefestivaali Lux Helsingissä ennätysmäärä teoksia1.12.2021 07:55:00 EET | Tiedote
Lux Helsinki valtaa kaupungin 5.–9.1.2022. Luvassa on muun muassa revontulia, loppumaton mielikuvitusmaailma ja aistien tutkimista.
Alla tiders publikrekord för Lux Helsinki – antalet besökare uppskattas till över 600 0009.1.2020 11:56:41 EET | Tiedote
De många lediga dagarna och öppningsveckoslutets soliga väder bidrog till ljuskonstfestivalen Lux Helsinkis nya publikrekord. Under fem dagar besökte uppskattningsvis över 600 000 personer evenemanget.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme