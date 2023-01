Maahanmuuton vuosi 2022: Venäjän hyökkäys Ukrainaan vaikutti laajasti maahanmuuttoon

Residence permits of people who have fled Ukraine will be automatically extended until 4 March 2024 19.1.2023 10:20:21 EET | Press release

Starting from 19 January 2023, the Finnish Immigration Service will extend all residence permits granted on the basis of temporary protection so that the permits are valid until 4 March 2024. This means that clients who have fled to Finland from Ukraine do not need to do anything to get their permit extended.