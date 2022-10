Maahanmuuttovirasto perustaa uusia vastaanottokeskuksia 24.10.

Operation of reception centres in several geographical areas put out to tender by the Finnish Immigration Service 27.9.2022 13:03:59 EEST | Press release

As a result of competitive tendering, the Finnish Immigration Service has issued procurement decisions concerning the establishment of new reception centres in several geographical areas. In total, the Finnish Immigration Service will conclude 16 agreements on reception centres. The reception centres that were tendered for are supposed to open as soon as possible.