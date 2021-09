Maailman johtava taidekirjojen kustantaja PHAIDON julkaisee englannin kielellä Heikki Aalto-Alasen teoksen ’Rakastan sinussa ihmistä – Aino ja Alvar Aallon tarina’

Elina Ahlback Literary Agency is Finland’s leading international literary agency representing award-winning and bestselling Finnish authors. Established in June 2009 by Elina Ahlback, who has enjoyed a successful career in publishing and bookselling since 1982. The Agency sells publishing, film and TV rights in fiction, children’s books and non-fiction to publishers and producers all around the world. The Agency is run by Elina Ahlback, and the teams of literary agents operate in Helsinki, New York, Los Angeles, and London. Agents are regular participants at the international book fairs and have representation at international film & TV festivals. The authors represented include names such as internationally best-selling young adult authors Maria Turtschaninoff and Salla Simukka, world-conquering children’s author Tuutikki Tolonen, award-winning speculative fiction novelists Johanna Sinisalo and Emmi Itäranta, and Finlandia winners Laura Lindstedt and Jussi Valtonen as well as Nordic Noir author Max Seeck.





https://www.ahlbackagency.com

https://www.facebook.com/ahlbackagency/