Maalämpöyhtiö Voltan Lähienergiaan merkittävä 2,5 miljoonan euron kasvurahoitus

Finnish Ground Source Heating Company raises EUR 2.5 Million in Growth Funding 22.6.2022 09:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish energy company Voltan Energy produces heating and cooling for properties with ground source heat systems, located close to its customers. The company designs, builds and finances heating sites. Customers pay for heating according to consumption, as with traditional district heating. Voltan has already signed cooperation agreements with several construction companies.