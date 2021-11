Maalaus Amos Andersonin kokoelmasta lahjoitetaan Saksaan Neubrandenburgin kaupungille

Amos Rex’s 2022 exhibitions explore worlds above and underground 16.9.2021 08:05:00 EEST | Press release

In 2022 Amos Rex invites you to explore natural and man-made worlds above and underground: the lure of the underworld, the warm embrace of a huge wooden nest and the cool mystery of an achromatic garden in the heart of the museum. “Subterranean” delves into the underworlds through contemporary and historical works from nearly 60 artists. Tadashi Kawamata builds “The Nest”, a site-specific artwork composed of recycled materials on top of the museum. Finally, the hypnotic world of Hans Op de Beeck’s new immersive installation takes over Amos Rex and invites visitors to ponder the essential questions of being.