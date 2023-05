Maaliskuussa yrityslainoja nostettiin normaaliin tapaan koronnousuista huolimatta

Financial system already feeling effects of higher interest rates 27.4.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Interest rates were low for a long period, but this came to an end last year. Although interest rates have risen at an exceptional pace, the current level is not especially high by historical standards. “The rapid and steep rise in interest rates has led to an increase in financial stability risks in Finland, because household indebtedness grew substantially when interest rates were low,” says Deputy Governor of the Bank of Finland Marja Nykänen. Higher lending rates are putting households under pressure. Households that are highly indebted may be under particular strain in the coming months, as both loan servicing and other daily costs are rising at the same time. “A loan taken out when interest rates were low can turn out to be excessively large, even where a household's financial standing ought to be sufficient for managing repayments. Households need to be able to pay other bills, too. If households cut back significantly on their spending, the Finnish economy could weaken more tha