MaatalousKonemessut 2022 ensi lokakuussa Helsingissä

ChemBio Finland 2022 offers solutions to wellbeing and sustainable growth 1.4.2022 13:35:31 EEST | Tiedote

After a three-year pause ChemBio Finland, the trade show for chemistry and bioindustry professionals, presents extremely topical themes ranging from biodiversity to green chemistry and hydrogen vehicles, along with a comprehensive exhibition. ChemBio Finland 2022 will take place at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre on 8–9 June 2022, for the first time simultaneously with the chemical safety event Helsinki Chemicals Forum and the forest industry PulPaper event.