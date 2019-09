Makrotillsynsbeslut: Lånetaket och riskviktsgolvet för bostadslån hålls oförändrade - hög skuldsättning ökar hushållens sårbarhet i det allt svagare ekonomiska läget

Macroprudential decision: Loan cap and risk weight floor for residential mortgage loans unchanged - High level of debt increases households’ vulnerability to weakening economic situation 27.9.2019 11:03:00 EEST | Press release

The Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has decided to keep the loan cap and risk weight floor for residential mortgage loans unchanged, and has decided not to impose on banks a countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB). Households’ downpayments have grown but, according to the latest information, the repayment periods of new loans have lengthened. The Board of the FIN-FSA urges banks and households to avoid longer than usual loan repayment periods and to pay attention to the risks of households’ high level of indebtedness and the rapid growth in housing corporations’ loan stock.