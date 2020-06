Makrovakauspäätös: Asuntolainojen lainakattoa kevennetään, luottolaitosten muuttuva lisäpääomavaatimus säilyy ennallaan 0,0 prosentissa

Macroprudential decision: Residential mortgage loan cap to be relaxed, countercyclical capital buffer rate remains unchanged at 0.0 percent 29.6.2020 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Board of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) is restoring the loan cap for residential mortgage loans other than first-home loans to the standard level of 90%. This decision supports the proper functioning of the housing market in an economic environment altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Board will not impose a countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) requirement on banks and other credit institutions.