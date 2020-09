Makrovakauspäätös: Muuttuva lisäpääomavaatimus ja asuntolainakatto säilyvät ennallaan, luottolaitosten riskipainolattiasta luovutaan

Finnish financial sector has so far withstood the effects of the coronavirus pandemic well - operating environment remains uncertain, however 15.9.2020 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish financial sector has so far withstood the effects of the coronavirus pandemic reasonably well. The economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic, however, are affecting different actors with different intensities and time spans. A number of public and private sector measures have sustained the real economy: the Financial Supervisory Authority’s macroprudential decisions are supporting the supply of credit, and the recommendation to refrain from profit distributions has strengthened financial sector actors’ risk-bearing capacity. The instalment-free periods granted by banks have eased the situation of households and businesses. Monetary and fiscal policy has also been expansionary.