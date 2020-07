Maksuliiketilastot 2019: lähimaksu suomalaisten suosituin maksutapa kaupan kassalla

Payment statistics 2019: Contactless card payments were Finns’ most popular means of payment at retail checkouts 21.7.2020 13:05:00 EEST | Press release

A total of over three billion payments were made from Finnish bank accounts in 2019. Of this, approximately 65% was accounted for by card payments and approximately 35% by credit transfers; only 0.04% was accounted for by other payments [1]. In value terms, however, most of the money moved in credit transfers: in 2019, credit transfers amounted to EUR 2,747 billion, while EUR 54 billion was paid using cards. In 2019, the number of card payments grew by more than 6% from the previous year, and the use of the contactless payment function of cards, in particular, showed a significant increase following the raising of the upper limit of contactless payments to EUR 50 [2] in April 2019. The number of credit transfers made from Finnish accounts increased, in turn, by nearly 9% from 2018. As electronic payments continued to become more common, the use of cash declined further, which was reflected in, e.g. a decrease in the total value of cash withdrawals. During 2019, Finns withdrew cash to a