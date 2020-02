Malms kulturhus nya klubbserie A la Malmi presenterar kvalitetsmusik utanför mainstream

Malmitalo’s new club series, A la Malmi, introduces quality music outside the mainstream 6.2.2020 13:45:57 EET | Tiedote

The A la Malmi club series was born from the idea of having the most exciting new music produced and performed by independent Finnish artists presented in a concert hall environment where music and content take centre stage. In spring season 2020, the A la Malmi series will present Lehtojärven Hirvenpää, Pekko Käppi & K:H:H:L, Maustetytöt, Räjäyttäjät and Mikko Joensuu.