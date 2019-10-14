Manufacturing of main components of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant has begun

Today Japan Steel Works Ltd has started the forging of generator rotor for the Finnish Hanhikivi 1 NPP. Manufacturing of the rotor will take approximately nine months, after which the component will be transported to GE Steam Power factory to Belfort, France to be machined. The generator rotor is 8 meters long and two meters in diameter. The rotor weighs 240 tons. Fennovoima will monitor the progress of works in accordance with its inspection program.

“Generator is one of the most important parts of the power plant as it generates electricity by converting the turbine’s kinetic energy into electrical energy. The generator rotor, in turn, transmits that energy to the generator,” explains Tiina Partanen, Fennovoima’s Turbine Island Director.

GE Steam Power will supply the turbine generator set, which is based on modular Arabelle technology. The contract for delivery of a turbine generator set was signed in 2016 between Hanhikivi 1 unit’s plant supplier RAOS Project and GE Steam Power. Steam turbines and generators will be manufactured and assembled mainly in France.

Since generator is not a nuclear safety-classified component, its manufacture can begin at the licensing stage of the nuclear power plant.

The design and licensing of other main components of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant is underway. Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has approved the first part of Reactor Pressure Vessel construction plan for the manufacture of forgings. The construction plan includes the required information of the reactor pressure vessel forgings and their quality assurance.