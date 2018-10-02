Kansallisgalleria - Finlands Nationalgalleri

Marja Sakari, PhD, appointed Museum Director of the Ateneum Art Museum

2.10.2018 14:29 | Kansallisgalleria - Finlands Nationalgalleri

Jaa

Sakari moves to her new role from her current position as Chief Curator of exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma. She will start work on 3 December 2018.

Marja Sakari. Photo: Finnish National Gallery / Pirje Mykkänen.
Marja Sakari. Photo: Finnish National Gallery / Pirje Mykkänen.

The Board of Directors of the Finnish National Gallery used both a public recruitment process and an executive search to find a professional with experience in both art history and the art museum field. “We interviewed several viable candidates”, says the Director General of the Finnish National Gallery, Risto Ruohonen. “Marja Sakari has strong expertise in art history research, art museum work and exhibition activities. She is also extensively networked within the cultural sector both in Finland and abroad.”

“I’m grateful for the trust shown in me”, says Marja Sakari. “It’s great to be appointed as the Museum Director of Finland’s most well-known museum. I will follow the road paved by my predecessors, with a firm confidence in the experts at the Ateneum. I’m really looking forward to my new role.”

“The Ateneum is Finland’s best-known art museum and the home of Finnish art. The board is convinced that Marja Sakari will successfully steer the research conducted at the Ateneum and promote the visibility of its operations both nationally and internationally”, says the Chairperson of the Board Directors of the Finnish National Gallery, President Tarja Halonen.

Photo of Marja Sakari: http://press.fng.fi

Avainsanat

AteneumAteneum Art MuseumdirectorFinnish National Gallerymarja sakarimuseum directorristo ruohonentarja halonen

Yhteyshenkilöt

Interview requests: Communications officer Anna Kari, tel. +358 40 717 8185, anna.kari@ateneum.fi

More information:
Finnish National Gallery, director general Risto Ruohonen, tel. +358 50 556 7169
Marja Sakari, museum director of the Ateneum Art Museum, as of 3 December 2018, tel. +358 40 513 7164

Kuvat

Marja Sakari. Photo: Finnish National Gallery / Pirje Mykkänen.
Marja Sakari. Photo: Finnish National Gallery / Pirje Mykkänen.
Lataa

Linkit

Tietoja julkaisijasta

Kansallisgalleria - Finlands Nationalgalleri
Kansallisgalleria - Finlands Nationalgalleri
Kaivokatu 2
00100 HELSINKI

0294 500 200http://www.kansallisgalleria.fi

The Finnish National Gallery comprises three museum units: the Ateneum Art Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma and the Sinebrychoff Art Museum. The National Gallery is responsible for the State Art Collection, the management of which rests with the National Gallery’s Collections Department. The State Art Commission with its collections is also part of the Finnish National Gallery.
www.kansallisgalleria.fi

Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi

Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.

Lue lisää julkaisijalta Kansallisgalleria - Finlands Nationalgalleri

Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.

Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme