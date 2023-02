Marjanpoimijoiden viisumihakemukset käsitellään erityistä tarkkuutta noudattaen

Berry pickers’ visa applications to be processed with particular precision 10.2.2023 15:36:45 EET | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs suspended the issuing of visas to Thai berry pickers in November 2022. The Ministry stated as grounds for the suspension certain ambiguities concerning wild-berry picking, including risk of trafficking in human beings, an ongoing police investigation in Finland and the possible amendments to the status of wild-berry pickers prepared by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.