Matkamessut siirtyy tammikuuhun 2022, ammattilaispäivä Matka Workshop Day Digital toukokuussa 2021

Helsinki Chemicals Forum launches 2021 virtual edition with debates on key global topics in chemicals regulations and top voices 19.2.2021 09:00:00 EET | Press release

After a year of postponed conferences around the world, the Helsinki Chemicals Forum (HCF) will return for its 12th Forum, to be held over a two-day virtual event, 27 and 28 April 2021. With 5 panels and high-level keynote speeches, HCF 2021 will host topical debates on key issues faced by the chemicals industry globally and share policy trends aimed towards a safer, more sustainable future.