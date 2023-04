Maxpo 23 - messuille rekisteröitymällä veloituksetta

Business at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre recovered quickly 19.4.2023 08:00:00 EEST | Press release

The just published annual report of the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre shows that 2022 was still exceptional in the Messukeskus' business. Due to pandemic restrictions, business was at a standstill until the end of March. When event restrictions were lifted, an unprecedentedly dense fair programme with events carried over from the COVID-19 season had to be implemented.